Indus River System Authority releases 103,300 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Thursday released 103,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 61,500 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1524.97 feet, which was 138.97 feet higher than its dead level of 1,380 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 31,300 cusecs and outflow as 50,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1201.

10 feet, which was 161.10 feet higher than its dead level of 1,040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 11,900 cusecs and 35,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 47,100, 34,500 and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

Similarly from the Kabul River, 7,000 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 6,600 cusecs from the Chenab River at Marala.

The total water storage stood at 9.141 million acre feet.