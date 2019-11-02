Indus River System Authority releases 107,300 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Saturday released 107,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 56,100 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2019 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Saturday released 107,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 56,100 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1523.33 feet, which was 137.33 feet higher than its dead level of 1,380 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 28,500 cusecs and outflow as 50,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1199.

40 feet, which was 159.40 feet higher than its dead level of 1,040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 10,300 cusecs and 40,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 62,500, 34,300 and 10,800 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from the Kabul River, 6,500 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 5,000 cusecs from the Chenab River at Marala.

The total water storage stood at 8.941 million acre feet.