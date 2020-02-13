Indus River System Authority releases 114,000 cusecs water

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Thursday released 114,000 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 50,800 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1467.75 feet, which was 81.75 feet higher than its dead level 1380 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 15,600 cusecs and outflow as 48,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1184.00 feet, which was 144.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 14,200 cusecs and 45,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 51,800, 41,600 and 5,300 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from the Kabul River, a total of 8,200 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 7,400 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.