Indus River System Authority Releases 132,400 Cusecs Water

Wed 29th April 2020 | 07:04 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 132,400 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 170,600 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1479.27 feet, which was 93.27 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 40,100 cusecs and outflow as 30,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1204.50 feet, which was 164.50 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 56,100 cusecs and 28,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 66,700, 59,400 and 31,500 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 49,000 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 8,200 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

