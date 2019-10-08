Indus River System Authority releases 141,800 cusecs water

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 141,800 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 97,400 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 141,800 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 97,400 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1526.56 feet, which was 140.56 feet higher than its dead level of 1,380 feet.

Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 52,100 cusecs and outflow as 75,000 cusecs.

The water level in Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1206.

40 feet, which was 166.40 feet higher than its dead level of 1,040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 13,500 cusecs and 35,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 107,800, 89,800 and 50,600 cusecs respectively.

Similarly from the Kabul River, 17,000 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 5,000 cusecs from the Chenab River at Marala. The total water storage stood at 9.687 million acre feet