Indus River System Authority Releases 146,400 Cusecs Water

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 06:15 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 146,400 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 184,100 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1479.77 feet, which was 93.77 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 40,300 cusecs and outflow as 30,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1205.30 feet, which was 165.30 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 54,400 cusecs and 28,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 78,400, 59,700 and 28,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 57,100 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 19,100 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

