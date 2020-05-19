Indus River System Authority releases 211,700 cusecs water

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 211,700 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 192,800 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1459.35 feet, which was 73.35 feet higher than its dead level of 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 53,800 cusecs and outflow as 85,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1216.25 feet, which was 176.25 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 57,300 cusecs and 45,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 106,400, 118,200 and 32,500 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 51,200 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 14,500 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.