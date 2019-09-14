UrduPoint.com
Indus River System Authority Releases 239,500 Cusecs Water

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 14th September 2019 | 07:47 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2019 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Saturday released 239,500 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 200,400 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1547.47 feet, which was 161.47 feet higher than its dead level of 1,386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 122,000 cusecs while outflow as 150,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1222.

10 feet, which was 182.10 feet higher than its dead level of 1,040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 13,900 cusecs and 25,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 167,500, 129,200 and 57,300 cusecs respectively.

Similarly from the Kabul River, 17,300 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 13,500 cusecs from the Chenab River at Marala.

The total water storage stood at 11.934 million acre feet.

