Indus River System Authority releases 244,600 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Wednesday released 244,600 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 260,800 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, Tarbela Dam has already attained its maximum conservation level of 1550.00 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 147,600 cusecs while outflow as147,200 cusecs.

The water level in Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1218.

70 feet, which was 178.70 feet higher than its dead level of 1,040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 25,800 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh and Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 174,100 and124,600 cusecs respectively.

Similarly from the Kabul River, 23,100 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 32,900 cusecs from the Chenab River at Marala. The total water storage stood at 11.892 million acre feet.