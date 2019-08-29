UrduPoint.com
Indus River System Authority Releases 248,000 Cusecs Water

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 07:13 PM

Indus River System Authority releases 248,000 cusecs water

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Thursday released 248,000 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 264,400 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Thursday released 248,000 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 264,400 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, Tarbela Dam had already attained its maximum conservation level of 1550 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 154,400 cusecs while outflow as 153,800 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1219.

15 feet, which was 179.15 feet higher than its dead level of 1,040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 25,800 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 157,500, 119,600 and 104,000 cusecs respectively.

Similarly from the Kabul River, 23,300 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 29,600 cusecs from the Chenab River at Marala. The total water storage stood at 11.948 million acre feet.

