Indus River System Authority Releases 248186 Cuseces Water

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 10:21 PM

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Thursday released 248186 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 243530 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Thursday released 248186 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 243530 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1544.58 feet, which was 152.58 feet higher than its dead level 1392 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 149200 and 142300 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1200.60 feet, which was 150.06 feet higher than its dead level of 1050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 23444 and 35000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 152417 , 135469 and 74985 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 15800 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 55086 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

