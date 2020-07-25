UrduPoint.com
Indus River System Authority Releases 264,100 Cusecs Water

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 25th July 2020 | 04:37 PM

Indus River System Authority releases 264,100 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 264,100 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 267,600 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 264,100 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 267,600 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1459.57 feet, which was 73.57 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 142,400 cusecs and outflow as 150,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1229.00 feet, which was 189.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 34,700 cusecs and 23,600 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 189,900, 175,300 and 70,100 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 41,900 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 18,400 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

