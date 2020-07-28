Indus River System Authority releases 265,800 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 265,800 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 301,400 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 265,800 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 301,400 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1460.74 feet, which was 74.74 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 166,900 cusecs and outflow as 135,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1228.90 feet, which was 188.90 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 28,700 cusecs and 25,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 194,600, 173,600 and 58,700 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 46,200 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 28,800 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.