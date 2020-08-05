Indus River System Authority releases 267,800 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 267,800 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 339,400 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 267,800 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 339,400 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1485.14 feet, which was 89.14 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 199,900 cusecs and outflow as 140,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1231.65 feet, which was 191.65 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 26,700 cusecs and 15,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 194,800, 161,500 and 47,100 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 50,000 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 31,600 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.