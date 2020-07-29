UrduPoint.com
Indus River System Authority Releases 268,100 Cusecs Water

Wed 29th July 2020 | 05:28 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 268,100 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 314,700 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1462.58 feet, which was 76.52 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 174,200 cusecs and outflow as 135,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1229.10 feet, which was 189.10 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 32,400 cusecs and 25,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 173,400, 167,200 and 53,400 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 46,500 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 29,200 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

