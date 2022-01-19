UrduPoint.com

Indus River System Authority Releases 26842 Cuseces Water

Sumaira FH Published January 19, 2022 | 10:26 PM

Indus River System Authority releases 26842 cuseces water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Wednesday released 26842 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 46553 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Wednesday released 26842 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 46553 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1444.59 feet, which was 52.59 feet higher than its dead level 1392 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 13000 and 5000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1134.40 feet, which was 84.04 feet higher than its dead level of 1050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 11826 and 115 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as12835 , 24337 and 21180 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 7600 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 14127 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

Covax wants $5.2 bn to fund 2022 vaccine drive

Covax wants $5.2 bn to fund 2022 vaccine drive

1 minute ago
 Palestine Backs Russia's Call to Convene Mideast Q ..

Palestine Backs Russia's Call to Convene Mideast Quartet Meeting - Foreign Minis ..

1 minute ago
 Kazakh Government Has No Intention of Punishing Pe ..

Kazakh Government Has No Intention of Punishing Peaceful Protesters - Ambassador ..

1 minute ago
 Proportion of Covid positive cases in Sindh jumped ..

Proportion of Covid positive cases in Sindh jumped to 19 per cent: Murtaza Wahab ..

1 minute ago
 Islamabad High Court serves notices to respondents ..

Islamabad High Court serves notices to respondents in case against teachers' pro ..

6 minutes ago
 Iran firefighters protest living conditions on dea ..

Iran firefighters protest living conditions on deadly blaze anniversary

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.