Indus River System Authority releases 26842 cuseces water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Wednesday released 26842 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 46553 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Wednesday released 26842 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 46553 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1444.59 feet, which was 52.59 feet higher than its dead level 1392 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 13000 and 5000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1134.40 feet, which was 84.04 feet higher than its dead level of 1050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 11826 and 115 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as12835 , 24337 and 21180 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 7600 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 14127 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.