Indus River System Authority Releases 269,400 Cusecs Water

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 06:14 PM

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 269,400 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 346,600 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 269,400 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 346,600 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1482.48 feet, which was 86.48 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 205,500 cusecs and outflow as 140,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1231.35 feet, which was 191.35 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 26,700 cusecs and 15,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 194,400, 162,800 and 54,300 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 53,400 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 29,800 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

