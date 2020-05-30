Indus River System Authority releases 271,000 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 271,000 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 272,400 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 271,000 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 272,400 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1444.25 feet, which was 58.25 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 108,400 cusecs and outflow as 96,5000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1212.30 feet, which was 172.30 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 59,500 cusecs and 70,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 142,700, 122,300 and 34,900 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 67,700 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 14,500 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.