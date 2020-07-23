UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indus River System Authority Releases 274,300 Cusecs Water

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 03:19 PM

Indus River System Authority releases 274,300 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 274,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 313,100 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 274,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 313,100 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1460.16 feet, which was 74.16 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 170,200 cusecs and outflow as 150,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1228.35 feet, which was 188.35 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 33,600 cusecs and 15,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 198,300, 186,100 and 81,800 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 49,600 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 29,600 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

Muhammad Amir is clear of Coronavirus, eligible to ..

29 minutes ago

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on ..

36 minutes ago

PM involved in Sugar crisis, says Murtaza Wahab

44 minutes ago

Sharjah Social Services Department begins 2nd stag ..

51 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on ..

51 minutes ago

Emirates SkyCargo keeps the world connected with o ..

58 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.