UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indus River System Authority Releases 276,500 Cusecs Water

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 07:14 PM

Indus River System Authority releases 276,500 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 276,500 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 316,200 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 276,500 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 316,200 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1445.10 feet, which was 59.10 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 133,100 cusecs and outflow as 105,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1208.25 feet, which was 168.25 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 61,600 cusecs and 50,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 169,500, 150,200 and 64,100 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 75,400 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 18,100 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

ADB approves $ 500m aid for Pakistan amid fears of ..

22 minutes ago

ADNOC convenes Abu Dhabi CEO Virtual Roundtable to ..

46 minutes ago

Spin Bowling Coach Mushtaq Ahmad is determined abo ..

53 minutes ago

Financial inclusion covers 85% of adults in UAE: C ..

1 hour ago

FANR obtains Intellectual Property certifications ..

1 hour ago

AED1 million emergency fund launched to empower UA ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.