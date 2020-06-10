Indus River System Authority releases 276,500 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 276,500 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 316,200 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 276,500 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 316,200 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1445.10 feet, which was 59.10 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 133,100 cusecs and outflow as 105,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1208.25 feet, which was 168.25 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 61,600 cusecs and 50,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 169,500, 150,200 and 64,100 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 75,400 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 18,100 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.