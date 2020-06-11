UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indus River System Authority Releases 276,700 Cusecs Water

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 03:34 PM

Indus River System Authority releases 276,700 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 276,700 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 323,000 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 276,700 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 323,000 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1447.83 feet, which was 61.83 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 134,700 cusecs and outflow as 100,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1208.60 feet, which was 168.60 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 56,600 cusecs and 45,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 157,500, 147,000 and 57,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 78,400 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 25,200 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

