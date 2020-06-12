UrduPoint.com
Indus River System Authority Releases 278,700 Cusecs Water

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 01:38 PM

Indus River System Authority releases 278,700 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 278,700 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 333,900 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 278,700 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 333,900 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1450.73 feet, which was 64.71 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 142,000 cusecs and outflow as 100,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1209.00 feet, which was 169.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 58,200 cusecs and 45,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 165,500, 149,000 and 48,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 80,400 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 25,200 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala

