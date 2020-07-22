UrduPoint.com
Indus River System Authority Releases 279,200 Cusecs Water

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 05:31 PM

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 279,200 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 342,700 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 279,200 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 342,700 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1459.20 feet, which was 73.20 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 181,900 cusecs and outflow as 150,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1227.85 feet, which was 187.85 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 46,600 cusecs and 15,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 203,200, 195,900 and 71,100 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 51,800 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 32,300 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

