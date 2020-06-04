Indus River System Authority releases 279,900 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 279,900 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 256,600 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 279,900 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 256,600 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1444.28 feet, which was 58.28 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 99,300 cusecs and outflow as 105,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1210.30 feet, which was 170.30 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 52,400 cusecs and 70,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 157,200, 139,400 and 56,100 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 69,300 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 10,900 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.