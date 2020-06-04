UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indus River System Authority Releases 279,900 Cusecs Water

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 10:01 PM

Indus River System Authority releases 279,900 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 279,900 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 256,600 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 279,900 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 256,600 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1444.28 feet, which was 58.28 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 99,300 cusecs and outflow as 105,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1210.30 feet, which was 170.30 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 52,400 cusecs and 70,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 157,200, 139,400 and 56,100 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 69,300 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 10,900 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia reports 1,975 new COVID-19 cases, 32 ..

36 minutes ago

UAE Cabinet forms team to study provision of water ..

1 hour ago

President condoles with families of MPA Shaukar Ma ..

5 minutes ago

IS Terror Group Claims Responsibility for Kabul Mo ..

5 minutes ago

Upcoming Time Magazine Cover to Commemorate Death ..

5 minutes ago

Dubai Cord Blood and Research Centre launches elec ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.