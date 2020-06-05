Indus River System Authority releases 283,400 cusecs water

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 283,400 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 248,800 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 283,400 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 248,800 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1443.36 feet, which was 57.36 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 99,100 cusecs and outflow as 110,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1209.60 feet, which was 169.60 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 51,300 cusecs and 75,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 157,500, 140,700 and 56,700 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 63,800 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 9,200 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.