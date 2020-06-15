Indus River System Authority releases 289,900 cusecs water

(@FahadShabbir)

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 289,900 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 288,800 cusecs

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1453.37 feet, which was 67.37 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 118,900 cusecs and outflow as 125,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1209.75 feet, which was 169.75 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 50,000 cusecs and 45,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 187,200, 142,300 and 42,200 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 73,300 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 18,100 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.