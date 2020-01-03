Indus River System Authority releases 29,200 cusecs water

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Friday released 29,200 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 41,400 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Friday released 29,200 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 41,400 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1477.90 feet, which was 91.90 feet higher than its dead level of 1,386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 16,300 cusecs and outflow as 8,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1176.

40 feet, which was 136.40 feet higher than its dead level of 1,040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 9,900 cusecs and 6,000 cusecs, respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 19,000, 18,900 and zero cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from the Kabul River, 6,100 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 9,100 cusecs from the Chenab River at Marala.

The total water storage stood at 5.436 million acre feet.