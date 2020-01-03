UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indus River System Authority Releases 29,200 Cusecs Water

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 06:50 PM

Indus River System Authority releases 29,200 cusecs water

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Friday released 29,200 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 41,400 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Friday released 29,200 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 41,400 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1477.90 feet, which was 91.90 feet higher than its dead level of 1,386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 16,300 cusecs and outflow as 8,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1176.

40 feet, which was 136.40 feet higher than its dead level of 1,040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 9,900 cusecs and 6,000 cusecs, respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 19,000, 18,900 and zero cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from the Kabul River, 6,100 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 9,100 cusecs from the Chenab River at Marala.

The total water storage stood at 5.436 million acre feet.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From Million

Recent Stories

Communication Ministry succumbs to transporters’ ..

6 minutes ago

PITB`s Startup Gets $2.5 million Funding from Germ ..

32 minutes ago

President AJK appeals to national, International y ..

35 minutes ago

Pakistan expresses concerns over post-killing situ ..

37 minutes ago

Movement of German Troops Stationed in Iraq Outsid ..

3 minutes ago

Campaign to nab tax defaulting vehicles to continu ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.