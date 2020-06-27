UrduPoint.com
Indus River System Authority Releases 292,900 Cusecs Water

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 27th June 2020 | 02:46 PM

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 292,900 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 414,200 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 292,900 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 414,200 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1456:96 feet, which was 70.96 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet.

Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 196,200 cusecs and outflow as 110,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1213.80 feet, which was 174.80 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 60,100 cusecs and 25,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 191,600, 173,800 and 52,200 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 87,100 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 39,900 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

