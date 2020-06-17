Indus River System Authority releases 293,000 cusecs water

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 293,000 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 270,000 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 293,000 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 270,000 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1450.69 feet, which was 64.69 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 107,000 cusecs and outflow as 135,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1210.00 feet, which was 170.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 50,000 cusecs and 45,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 193,300, 156,800 and 44,400 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 62,700 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 21,700 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.