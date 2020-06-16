Indus River System Authority releases 294,300 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 294,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 272,800 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 294,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 272,800 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1452.11 feet, which was 66.11 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 110,200 cusecs and outflow as 135,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1209.85 feet, which was 169.85 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 48,300 cusecs and 45,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 181,000, 149,100 and 40,100 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 71,200 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 14,500 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.