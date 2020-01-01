UrduPoint.com
Indus River System Authority Releases 29,500 Cusecs Water

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 01st January 2020 | 07:43 PM

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Wednesday released 29,500 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 43,700 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Wednesday released 29,500 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 43,700 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1477.17 feet, which was 91.17 feet higher than its dead level of 1,386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 17,100 cusecs and outflow as 8,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1176.

05 feet, which was 136.05 feet higher than its dead level of 1,040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 11,100 cusecs and 6,000 cusecs, respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 17,000, 13,600 and zero cusecs respectively.

Similarly from the Kabul River, 6,200 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 9,300 cusecs from the Chenab River at Marala.

The total water storage stood at 5.420 million acre feet.

