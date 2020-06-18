UrduPoint.com
Indus River System Authority Releases 296,500 Cusecs Water

Thu 18th June 2020

Indus River System Authority releases 296,500 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 296,500 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 282,500 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 296,500 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 282,500 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1449.52 feet, which was 63.52 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 115,700 cusecs and outflow as 135,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1210.15 feet, which was 170.15 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 50,300 cusecs and 45,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 184,800, 161,900 and 46,400 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 66,000 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 21,700 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

