Indus River System Authority releases 300,100 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 300,100 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 324,400 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1462.02 feet, which was 76.02 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 156,400 cusecs and outflow as 160,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1222.05 feet, which was 182.05 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 42,900 cusecs and 15,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 213,900, 190,200 and 81,600 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 62,600 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 29,600 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.