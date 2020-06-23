UrduPoint.com
Indus River System Authority Releases 304,50 Cusecs Water

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 04:26 PM

Indus River System Authority releases 304,50 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 304,500 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 309,900 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 304,500 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 309,900 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1446.30 feet, which was 60.30 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 136,600 cusecs and outflow as 140,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1211.15 feet, which was 171.15 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 48,800 cusecs and 40,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 188,700, 172,200 and 48,200 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 72,200 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 22,300 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

