Indus River System Authority Releases 304,900 Cusecs Water

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 02:51 PM

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 304,900 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 329,500 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 304,900 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 329,500 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1456.11 feet, which was 70.11 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 173,300 cusecs and outflow as 160,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1226.70 feet, which was 186.70 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 36,100 cusecs and 25,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 206,600, 190,900 and 71,100 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 53,100 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 34,100 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

