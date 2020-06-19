Indus River System Authority releases 306,500 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 306,500 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 298,600 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 306,500 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 298,600 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1448.40 feet, which was 62.40 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 126,800 cusecs and outflow as 140,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1210.30 feet, which was 170.30 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 50,300 cusecs and 45,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 184,800, 166,700 and 46,400 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 67,300 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 25,200 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.