Indus River System Authority Releases 308,100 Cusecs Water

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 20th June 2020 | 08:13 PM

Indus River System Authority releases 308,100 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 308,100 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 306,700 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1447.67 feet, which was 61.67 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 131,600 cusecs and outflow as 140,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1210.50 feet, which was 170.50 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 52,000 cusecs and 45,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 199,600, 169,100 and 39,300 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 68,800 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 25,200 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

More Stories From Pakistan

