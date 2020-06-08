UrduPoint.com
Indus River System Authority Releases 308,300 Cusecs Water

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 05:42 PM

Indus River System Authority releases 308,300 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 308,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 296,200 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 308,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 296,200 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1441.60 feet, which was 55.60 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 122,800 cusecs and outflow as 120,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1207.65 feet, which was 167.65 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 60,100 cusecs and 75,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 163,700, 140,600 and 69,300 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 71,600 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 14,500 cusecs releasedfrom the Chenab River at Marala.

