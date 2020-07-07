Indus River System Authority releases 311,500 cusecs water

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 311,500 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 346,500 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1462.22 feet, which was 76.22 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 174,600 cusecs and outflow as 160,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1221.30 feet, which was 181.30 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 40,400 cusecs and 20,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 221,600, 193,200 and 78,900 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 66,500 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 32,300 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.