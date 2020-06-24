Indus River System Authority releases 312,300 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 312,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 328,900 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 312,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 328,900 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1446.59 feet, which was 60.59 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 144,300 cusecs and outflow as 140,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1211.50 feet, which was 171.50 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 52,300 cusecs and 40,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 197,700, 172,900 and 52,800 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 72,300 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 29,600 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.