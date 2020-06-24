UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indus River System Authority Releases 312,300 Cusecs Water

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 05:11 PM

Indus River System Authority releases 312,300 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 312,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 328,900 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 312,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 328,900 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1446.59 feet, which was 60.59 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 144,300 cusecs and outflow as 140,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1211.50 feet, which was 171.50 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 52,300 cusecs and 40,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 197,700, 172,900 and 52,800 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 72,300 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 29,600 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

S.Korea's childbirth posts double-digit fall in Ap ..

52 seconds ago

KP Budget-2020-21 people-friendly, tax-free in dif ..

53 seconds ago

Saif bin Zayed witnesses virtual graduation of new ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Sports Council discuss upcoming sports event ..

1 hour ago

Allama Iqbal Open University issues students' guid ..

55 seconds ago

Another coronavirus patient dies in Hangu

56 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.