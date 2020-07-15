UrduPoint.com
Indus River System Authority Releases 313,400 Cusecs Water

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 08:29 PM

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 313,400 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 299,600 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 313,400 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 299,600 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1458.07 feet, which was 72.07 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 153,800 cusecs and outflow as 175,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1225.45 feet, which was 185.45 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 32,400 cusecs and 25,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 217,700, 197,400 and 64,600 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 54,400 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 25,800 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

