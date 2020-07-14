UrduPoint.com
Indus River System Authority Releases 314,300 Cusecs Water

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 03:42 PM

Indus River System Authority releases 314,300 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 314,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 311,900 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 314,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 311,900 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1459.15 feet, which was 73.15 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 161,500 cusecs and outflow as 175,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1225.25 feet, which was 185.25 feet higher than itsdead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 36,100 cusecs and 25,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 214,800, 193,900 and 59,500 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 56,900 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 24,200 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

