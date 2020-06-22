Indus River System Authority releases 314,700 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 302,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 316,800 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 302,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 316,800 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1446.63 feet, which was 60.63 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 135,700 cusecs and outflow as 140,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1210.90 feet, which was 170.90 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 48,800 cusecs and 40,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 187,700, 177,400 and 43,200 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 70,300 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 22,300 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.