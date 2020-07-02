Indus River System Authority releases 317,600 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 317,600 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 320,400 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 317,600 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 320,400 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1461.99 feet, which was 75.99 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 148,200 cusecs and outflow as 170,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1217.70 feet, which was 177.70 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 44,600 cusecs and 20,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 202,800, 184,300 and 53,300 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 62,500 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 32,300 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.