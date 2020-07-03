Indus River System Authority releases 318,000 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 318,000 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 330,500 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 318,000 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 330,500 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1461.13 feet, which was 75.13 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 152,600 cusecs and outflow as 170,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1218.55 feet, which was 178.55 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 49,900 cusecs and 20,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 213,900, 197,900 and 51,600 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 62,400 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 31,500 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.