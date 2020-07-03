UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indus River System Authority Releases 318,000 Cusecs Water

Sumaira FH 55 minutes ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 06:08 PM

Indus River System Authority releases 318,000 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 318,000 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 330,500 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 318,000 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 330,500 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1461.13 feet, which was 75.13 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 152,600 cusecs and outflow as 170,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1218.55 feet, which was 178.55 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 49,900 cusecs and 20,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 213,900, 197,900 and 51,600 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 62,400 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 31,500 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates newly married Em ..

19 minutes ago

Lavrov Calls for Restart of Direct Israel-Palestin ..

42 minutes ago

OP&HRD Ministry starts implementation of expelled ..

23 minutes ago

Man killed over land dispute in Rawalpindi

23 minutes ago

Iran's COVID-19 Death Toll Grows by 154 to 11,260 ..

23 minutes ago

Ghana minister resigns over virus isolation breach ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.