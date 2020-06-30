Indus River System Authority releases 319,900 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 319,900 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 361,800 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 319,900 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 361,800 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1463.45 feet, which was 77.45 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 163,800 cusecs and outflow as 150,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1216.25 feet, which was 176.25 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 48,100 cusecs and 20,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 211,000, 174,500 and 48,100 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 75,800 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 41,600 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.