Indus River System Authority releases 321,900 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 321,900 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 362,700 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1461.55 feet, which was 75.55 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 184,800 cusecs and outflow as 170,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1220.75 feet, which was 180.75 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 46,000 cusecs and 20,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 212,800, 203,100 and 66,300 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 63,100 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 36,100 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.