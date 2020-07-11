UrduPoint.com
Indus River System Authority Releases 322,000 Cusecs Water

Sat 11th July 2020 | 02:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 322,000 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 343,600 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1460.80 feet, which was 74.80 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 174,300 cusecs and outflow as 175,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1224.10 feet, which was 184.10 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 45,700 cusecs and 23,400 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 219,600, 186,200 and 62,400 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 55,600 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 35,000 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

