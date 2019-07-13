UrduPoint.com
Indus River System Authority Releases 353,800 Cusecs Water

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 13th July 2019 | 09:03 PM

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Saturday released 353,800 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 541,600 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2019 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Saturday released 353,800 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 541,600 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1460.78 feet, which was 74.78 feet higher than its dead level of 1,386 feet.

Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 300,000 cusecs while outflow as 160,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1159.

30 feet, which was 118.30 feet higher than its dead level of 1,040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 59,800 cusecs and 12,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 242,300, 236,600 and 63,100 cusecs respectively.

Similarly from the Kabul River, 94,800 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 56,800 cusecs from the Chenab River at Marala.

The total water storage stood at 4.002 million acre feet.

