UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indus River System Authority Releases 356,100 Cusecs Water

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 07:40 PM

Indus River System Authority releases 356,100 cusecs water

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Tuesday released 356,100 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 521,200 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Tuesday released 356,100 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 521,200 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1478.75 feet, which was 92.75 feet higher than its dead level of 1,386 feet.

Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 275,700 cusecs while outflow as 160,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1165.

60 feet, which was 125.60 feet higher than its dead level of 1,040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 61,000 cusecs and 12,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 206,400, 240,700 and 81,800 cusecs respectively.

Similarly from the Kabul River, 100,000 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 54,300 cusecs from the Chenab River at Marala.

The total water storage stood at 4.049 million acre feet.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From Million

Recent Stories

Muslims are duty bound to contribute to welfare of ..

4 minutes ago

Rehabilitation of Neelum flood victims top priorit ..

4 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed chairs ‘Happiness, Positivity Cou ..

13 minutes ago

Sharjah Press Club, CNN to provide media training ..

13 minutes ago

Allegations of Rana Sanaullah being ill-treated in ..

15 minutes ago

DLD strengthens ties with Ras Al Khaimah governmen ..

28 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.