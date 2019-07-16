Indus River System Authority releases 356,100 cusecs water

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Tuesday released 356,100 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 521,200 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1478.75 feet, which was 92.75 feet higher than its dead level of 1,386 feet.

Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 275,700 cusecs while outflow as 160,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1165.

60 feet, which was 125.60 feet higher than its dead level of 1,040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 61,000 cusecs and 12,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 206,400, 240,700 and 81,800 cusecs respectively.

Similarly from the Kabul River, 100,000 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 54,300 cusecs from the Chenab River at Marala.

The total water storage stood at 4.049 million acre feet.